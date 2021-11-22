The State Fire Marshal's Office has two pages of detailed rules about open burning. They include:
- No burns within 1,000 feet of an occupied dwelling unless the occupant is notified.
- No new burns at night, defined as between two hours before sunset and one hour after sunrise. Nothing can be added to an existing burn between those hours, either.
- Burns are only allowed when the wind speed is between 5-15 miles per hour.
- No burning on foggy or “very cloudy” days.
- No burning of tires or tarpaper.
