EMPORIA - The Olpe girls basketball team officially booked its spot in the state tournament Saturday, taking a nail-biting sub-state final over the Berean Academy Warriors by a score of 56-51.
“That’s a very athletic basketball team that we just beat,” said Olpe Head Coach Jesse Nelson after the game. “They were faster than us and stronger than us. Now, we’ve seen our fair share of big and strong players throughout the year, but they also do almost everything they do the right way. To beat them, we just had to do a couple more things right and keep battling.”
Saturday’s matchup proved quite the contrast to Olpe’s semifinal contest against Chetopa as the Eagle’s staples of forcing turnovers and spreading the ball on offense weren’t nearly as apparent through the first two quarters. Senior Neleh Davis kept the Eagles in the contest in the opening period, scoring her teams first 8 points to keep pace with hot-shooting Berean Academy.
Finding itself trailing 17-12 at the end of the first quarter, Olpe soon regained a 19-17 advantage on back-to-back makes from Davis. However, the Eagles were unable to keep their run going for much longer, battling Berean to a hotly-contested second quarter before heading into halftime up 29-27. In the first 16 minutes, Davis accounted for 18 points on 8-11 shooting from the field, anchoring her team on the defensive end as well by maintaining an active presence in the lane and grabbing several 50-50 balls.
Outside of Davis, Eagles shooters finished the half 5-15, a rate which was assisted by a 3-4 mark from the field by junior Maya Bishop.
“It’s kind of how this team has operated this whole year,” Nelson said. “If all the other players are struggling, we’ll have somebody else step up. Neleh was playing like a senior should, and you could tell she wanted to extend her team’s season in that first half. It wasn’t that she wasn’t good in the second half, too, they just did a better job on her.”
The third period proved to be somewhat of the game’s “calm before the storm” as halftime adjustments on both ends limited offensive production to a crawl. Although Davis was held scoreless in the quarter, the Eagles were able to keep pace with a continual barrage of players — namely Bishop along with fellow juniors Macy Smith and Marley Heins — driving hard into the paint. While the cuts to the basket didn’t always result in scores, they proved to make all the difference in the game’s foul situation.
“We missed some key free throws earlier, so it was really important that we made the ones near the end,” Nelson said. “Maybe it was just a matter of getting the right people to the line, but late in the game, I thought Macy Smith kind of just took us on her back.”
By the 6:30 mark of the fourth quarter, the Eagles found themselves in the bonus thanks to the previous quarter’s physical play. The fact was not lost on Smith, who finished the afternoon with 15 points after sinking her final six shots from the foul stripe. Trailing 51-50 with just under a minute to play, Smith’s free throws would prove to make all the difference in the game as the Eagles clamped down the Warriors offense on its final four possessions to seal her team’s 25th straight win.
“I’m just always glad to see my kids get an opportunity to experience the state tournament,” Nelson said. “It’s always a fond memory when you get to play in those big situations. A lot of how far we go will depend on matchups and seeding, but after you get the first win under your belt, it makes the next few come easier. So, we want to start off on our best foot.”
The girls KSHSAA 1A State Tournament begins Thursday in Dodge City’s United Wireless Arena. Start times and bracket information can be accessed at www.kshsaa.org/public/Basketball/Brackets/Girls/1AState.pdf and should be set by the end of the weekend.
Olpe - 12 17 11 16
Berean - 17 10 8 16
Olpe - Smith (15), Davis (22), Heins (5), Bishop (14)
Berean - Brooke Wiebe (17), Timken (5), Veer (6), Brittany Wiebe (3), M. Wiebe (5), Mullins (2), Wine (11), Slabach (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.