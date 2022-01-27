The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has released details on rollover accident that occurred north of Emporia Tuesday afternoon.
According to Deputy Jeff Rodriguez, emergency crews were called out to the location of Road L and Road 240 for a report of a rollover accident at 12:47 p.m.
Deputies found that the driver, 73-year-old Osage County resident Diana Berry, was driving westbound on N. Hwy. 99 in her 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser when she failed to negotiate the curve and continued traveling westbound onto Road 240.
Berry struck a culvert at Road 240 and Road L and lost control of the vehicle, which rolled into the north ditch.
Emporia/Lyon County EMS arrived on scene and transported Berry to Newman Regional Health for non-life-threatening injuries.
