Former Tyson maintenance manager David John Ranger was sentenced to 27 months in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty in federal court to one count of Wire Fraud for defrauding the company out of more than $416,000 over a period of seven years.
Following his release, Ranger will also serve three years of supervision and pay more than $410,000 in restitution.
According to court documents filed by then-U.S. Attorney Stephen R. McAllister in United States District Court for the District of Kansas, David John Ranger used a Tyson company purchase card issued to him "beginning in or about Dec. 2012, and continuing to on or about April 15, 2019" to pay funds into his personal bank accounts.
The original charges were filed Feb. 9.
He was charged with one count of Wire Fraud, under 18 U.S. Code 1343. Ranger entered a guilty plea to the court on April 28.
Ranger was employed as the plant maintenance manager for the Emporia Tyson location between Jan. 2013 - Sept. 2019. During this time, he "was responsible for purchasing equipment, goods, and services necessary for plant maintenance."
The case filing shows Ranger was issued two separate US Bank purchase cards by Tyson Foods in order to make general maintenance purchases for the plant. Those transactions were ultimately paid from the company's JP Morgan bank accounts.
On Dec. 27, 2012, Ranger established a Square Inc. account in the name of "Electric Motor Repair Service" — a non-existent company — using his name, date of birth and social security number.
District court filings state this "was part of the scheme to defraud that beginning on September 12, 2013, and continuing until April 15, 2019, the defendant used the purchase cards issued by Tyson to pay his personal expenses."
Case filings go on to say that Ranger then "designated his personal bank accounts at Ally Bank, Community National Bank and Trust, and Core First Bank and Trust into which Square Inc. deposits for the Electric Motor Repair Service transactions were deposited."
During this time, Ranger generated fraudulent Square Inc. transactions for Electric Motor Repair Service to Tyson, claiming the company was providing services to Tyson.
"It was part of the scheme to defraud that the receipts for the fraudulent transactions between Tyson and Electric Motor Repair Service were sent via email to the defendant at his Tyson's email address," court documents said.
Payments to Ranger were made from Tyson's JP Morgan bank accounts via Automated Clearing House (ACH) transactions into his personal checking and savings accounts to pay for those fraudulent transactions.
"As a result of this scheme, the defendant causes Tyson fraudulently to pay to him funds exceeding $416,000," the court said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.