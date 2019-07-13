Street rehab begins Monday
The surface milling and asphalt overlay of 12th Avenue from Prairie Street to Lincoln Street is tentatively scheduled to begin Monday. This work is being done as part of the 2019 Street Rehabilitation project and will proceed throughout the week, weather permitting.
Twelfth Avenue will remain open to traffic during this work utilizing lane shifts, but side roads will have brief closures intermittently throughout the resurfacing project. Minor traffic delays should be expected. Vehicular traffic is encouraged to find alternate routes or proceed with caution while within the signed construction zone.
Free showing of ‘Home’
Emporia Public Library will be hosting a free showing of the Dreamworks movie “Home” at the Granada Theatre at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Children are encouraged to come dressed as a space alien for fun and enter their name into a door prize drawing.
Back to School Assistance
The Salvation Army will accept applications for back to school assistance between July 23 - July 26 at 327 Constitution St. Appointments are needed.
All applicants are required to bring picture ID, proof of all persons living in the home, proof os students’ ages, proof of all income OR picture ID, food benefits approval statement from DCF and proof of students’ ages. Qualifying students will receive supplies as needed, a back pack and clothing.
For more information or to make an appointment contact Rose or Suzanne at 342-3093.
Pancake breakfast
The Admire United Methodist Men will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 - 9:30 a.m. today at the church fellowship hall. Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward church and community projects.
Julie Unruh Book Signing
Join Julie Unruh of Lawrence for the unveiling of her book “Powerful Women” at 4 p.m. today at Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore, 1122 Commercial St.
Republican women meet
The Lyon County Republican Women will meet at 11 a.m. July 20 in the meeting room at the Emporia Public Library. Members are reminded to bring extra products for SOS. All Republican women are invited. For information, call 620-487-4052.
WPS meets
Widowed Persons Service meets the first Tuesday and the third Thursday of each month at a local restaurant in the Emporia area.
WPS provides a supportive group of individuals who have also lost a spouse and have faced the challenges and decisions of the day-to-day aspects of living without your spouse. Men and women who themselves have been through the grieving process are able to offer special support and friendship to those who are newly widowed. There is no fee or obligation to attend; you will simply purchase your own meal. WPS gathers at 5 p.m. and food orders are placed at 5:30 p.m. Any widowed person is welcome to join for good food and supportive fellowship.
The next meeting is Thursday at Pizza Ranch, 3000 W. 18th Ave.
Anyone who has experienced the death of a spouse is welcome.
AWBA meets
The Emporia Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1217 Presby Dr. The meeting will be held following dinner.
To learn more about ABWA, or to make reservations, please call Lana Richardson at 343-1776.
A Planet for Goldilocks
The community is invited learn about the planet’s perfection with a free screening of “A Planet for Goldilocks” at the ESU Peterson Planetarium. There will be showings at at 2 p.m. Thursday and July 23. This film is suitable for sixth grade and older. Seating is limited, so register by calling 620-340-6451 or emailing chenaultm@emporialibrary.org. Peterson Planetarium is located on campus in the Science Hall, room 31.
