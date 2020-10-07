The Teachers College at Emporia State is nationally recognized as a leading institution in teacher preparation in the country while the Hornet Athletic programs historically compete on the national level in NCAA Division II.
This readiness and buy-in between The Teachers College and Hornet Athletics helps explain why Emporia State has become the first NCAA Division II school to partner with the College Football Playoff Foundation Go Teach program.
The goal of the Go Teach project is to make an immediate impact across the country by providing athletic and academic departments a platform to assist with the marketing and recruitment of student-athletes and other students into the teaching profession.
There is a current and future teacher shortage in many different teaching fields and in many communities across the country. Student-athletes offer a pool of individuals who reflect the desired characteristics and skills to be prime targets for the field of teaching. The current population of student-athletes reflects the diversity that districts look for in the educator workforce.
There are currently 53 Hornet student-athletes representing 13 of the 15 intercollegiate programs enrolled as education majors at Emporia State. These students will be receiving specially branded Go Teach items from the College Football Playoff Foundation on Monday, October 12 in front of the HPER Building on the Emporia State campus between 10:00 am and noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.