Emporia High School joined a total of 18 Kansas high schools that will receive recognition by the Kansas State High School Activities Association for outstanding performing arts programs.
A selection committee was formed from the following associations: Kansas Music Educators Association, Kansas Speech Communication Association and the Kansas Thespians. Leaders from these three associations along with the KSHSAA staff collaborated to discuss numerous high schools that scored exceptionally high in debate, speech, music, and theater during the 2022-23 school year. The committee and the KSHSAA chose one winner, six finalists and 11 commended schools from across our great state. All 18 schools will be recognized with a certificate from the KSHSAA.
The winner was De Soto High School, with Fort Scott High School, Lansing High School, Lawrence-Free State High School, Pittsburg High School, Shawnee Mission South High School and Sterling High School all selected as finalists.
Emporia High School, Maize High School, McPherson High School, Overland Park-Blue Valley West High School, Paola High School, Pretty Prairie High School, St. George-Rock Creek High School, Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege High School, Sylvan-Lucas Unified High School, Topeka-Washburn Rural High School, Wichita Collegiate School were all commended.
“The KSHSAA made a commitment to our schools in 2018 to annually recognize outstanding performing arts schools in the State of Kansas. This award is a wonderful testimony to our schools’ professionalism and efforts with our amazing students. These schools really stepped up during some very challenging times,” said Craig Manteuffel, KSHSAA Assistant Executive Director of Fine Arts and Spirit. “It is very difficult to flourish in all categories of the performing arts and we are so proud to honor these 18 schools in 2023-24.”
Past winners include: 2018-19 Topeka-Washburn Rural High School (NFHS National and State Winner), 2019-20 Lawrence-Free State High School (First KSHSAA Performing Arts School of Excellence), 2020-21 Sterling High School, 2021-22 Pittsburg High School, 2022-23 McPherson High School.
