The Royals have achieved baseball glory yet again!
The Kansas Central Royals, that is.
Consisting of 12 and 13-year olds from around the Emporia area and other nearby counties, this year’s squad showed Head Coach Chuck Seidl its resiliency “on a daily basis.” The Royals finished their truncated schedule with a 13-5 overall record, defeating the Garden City Venom in a tight 8-7 contest at the state tournament in late June to be named 2020 United States Specialty Sports Association Kansas 13AA Champions.
“The word I would use to describe this team is ‘togetherness,’” Seidl said. “This team learned to play as a total unit. It was a group of guys that became really, really good friends in a short amount of time and it was an honor for me to see it all happen.”
Seidl said he was also thankful for all the supportive parents and other dedicated fans who provided a major boost to his team during an unusual season which was partially derailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I really appreciate the support that all the parents and families contributed to this team,” Seidl said. “They were another big reason why we were able to accomplish what we did, and we couldn’t have done it without them.”
