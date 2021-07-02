With Welch Stadium set to be the site of the Emporia community Independence Day fireworks display again, Emporia State football fans can take advantage of a discount for season tickets to see the Hornets put on their own fireworks this fall.
From July 2-5, Emporia State fans can use the discount code FBFreedom21 at emporiastatetickets.com July 2-5 to get a 10% discount on Hornet football season tickets.
For the chair back seats, using the discount will save $8.50 on the regular season ticket price and $23.50 off of buying games individually while using the discount code with a Family Pack, which could save a family of four over $100 for the season.
The Hornets are set to play a five-game home schedule beginning with the home opener against Central Oklahoma on Sept. 11 followed by the Turnpike Tussle on Oct. 2 against Washburn. Nebraska-Kearney will be the opponent on Oct. 16 before a Homecoming clash with Missouri Southern on Oct. 23. The final home game will be on Nov. 6 against Lincoln.
Season Ticket Prices -- Regular Price; Discount Price; Game-by- Game Total Price
Reserved Chair back -- $85; $76.50; $100
Adult GA -- $65; $58.50; $75
Junior (K-12)/Senior (65+) GA -- $40; $36; $50
Family Pack (4 GA Tickets) -- $160; $144; $250
