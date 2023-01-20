Westside Baptist Church, located at 2200 Prairie St., has opened its doors to residents affected by a fire at Four Seasons Apartments Friday morning.
The fire was reported around 9 a.m. at the building located at 2230 Prairie St. Power has been shut off from the entire building as fire investigators determined the cause of the blaze.
It's unclear how many residents are displaced by ths incident at this time, but some residents were rescued via ladder as Emporia Fire Department crews worked on extinguishing the fire.
