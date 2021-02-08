Emporia City Manager Mark McAnarney was recently awarded the 2020 Super Friend of the library by the Friends of the Emporia Public Library.
The award was presented during the Feb. 3 Emporia City Commission meeting in recognition of McAnarney and the City of Emporia's support of the public library.
"This has been a rough year, but the staff of the library has worked hard to maintain services to the community, and the city has been there to support the library as best they can through these times," Dee Schwinn, Friends of the Library president, said. "One constant in that city support during this past year, and throughout his tenure, has been our City Manager Mark McAnarney. For that reason, the Friends of the Library have chosen Mark McAnarney as our Super Friend for 2020."
McAnarney received a paperweight inscribed with the honor. He will also choose a book to be purchased for the library in his name.
"We also give a life membership to the Super Friend, but Mark and his wife Amy have been Life members of the Friends for many years," Schwinn said.
The Super Friend award has been presented since 1998, beginning with one of the charter members of the Friends group and book sale coordinator, Barbara Gerriets.
Other past recipients include the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity, Mary Unruh, Greg Larson, Jan Laurent, KVOE and others.
"We welcome Mark to our list of Super Friends who make it easier for our organization to succeed," Schwinn said. "Congratulations, Mark, and thank you."
