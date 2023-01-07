Special to The Gazette
A local church is organizing its first support group to help members of the community cope with the loss of a loved one.
Flint Hills Bible Church will offer an internationally known program called GriefShare to help area residents as they process the grief of losing a loved one like a spouse, child, or other family member or friend.
After losing two young sons, Flint Hills Bible Church members Levi and April Seaton are helping to organize and lead the group.
“Our first son, Everett, passed due to sepsis in 2019 at 13 months old,” Levi said. “Our second son, Lee, passed away due to respiratory issues this year at the age of 4 months old.”
While raising their 6-year-old daughter and walking this journey of grief, the Seatons chose to attend a respite retreat for parents who have lost a child; the retreat was organized by author and speaker Nancy Guthrie and her husband, David. The Guthries are the hosts of GriefShare’s videos.
“After our time with the Guthries and other bereaved parents, we felt compelled to bring a ministry to our area for other grieving people,” April said. “Our answer was GriefShare, and Levi and I have been walking together through the training over the last two months.”
Dave Hintz, preaching pastor at Flint Hills Bible Church, said he has hoped to bring GriefShare to the Emporia area for a while.
“My sister lost her son at 15 months in a tragic accident,” Hintz said. “GriefShare greatly comforted her, as well as my brother-in-law and my parents. Ever since then, I’ve wanted to offer something like this to our community.”
Levi said as he and April watch the videos, they feel so much hope and comfort, and they want to help share with others walking a similar journey.
“We know we cannot change our situation, but God has invited us to share an amazing ministry of hope and understanding to our local community,” Levi said. “We want to come alongside others who have suffered major losses in their lives and walk forward with them.”
April said grief is such a challenging process and can be so isolating.
“So many people are so loving and caring after you lose a loved one, but it can be so hard for them to know how to act, what to say, how to help,” she said. “Sometimes it just feels like no one understands the hurt, and it can be so confusing and lonely.”
But the Seatons said GriefShare is a 13-week program that brings together people who have suffered similar losses. The group will feature three different elements to help walk through grief: video seminars with experts, support group discussions, and personal study and reflection.
For more information about GriefShare, visit www.griefshare.org.
The local group will meet from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays, starting Jan. 27, 2023, in the Worship Center (rear building) at Flint Hills Bible Church, 1836 E. Hwy. 50, in Emporia.
To sign up for the local group, visit www.griefshare.org, use the tool to find a group, and select Flint Hills Bible Church — or attend the first meeting to sign up in person. To learn more, contact Levi Seaton at 620-437-7362 or lseaton_89@yahoo.com.
Flint Hills Bible Church’s purpose is to obey the Great Commandment (Mark 12:30-31) and fulfill the Great Commission (Matthew 28:19-20). To learn more about Flint Hills Bible Church, visit www.flinthillsbc.org.
