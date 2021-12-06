One person was taken to a hospital with injuries Sunday night when a vehicle rolled over in east Emporia.
The Emporia Fire Department was called about the crash round 8 p.m. A person was found in the 700 block of East 12th Avenue, but a fire department spokesman indicated the wreck did not happen there.
“He hit a rock and flipped over,” the spokesman said.
The injured person was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment. Emporia Police have yet to release more details about the crash.
