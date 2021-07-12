Olpe held its annual Downhome Days celebration over the weekend, filling the time with numerous fun events.
Joyce Wilson, who is a committee member for Olpe Downhome Days, said some of the events took place Friday night and Saturday morning.
“We had the kids’ fishing derby, we had a bike ride that went off really early this morning and a 5K fun run at the lake,” Wilson said. “We had breakfast here at the church, and we had kids games throughout the day. We had a water slide, which kids love, the softball game is still going on and we had a cake walk.”
One popular event, the cake walk, was an event that the whole community enjoyed.
“A cake walk is sort of like musical chairs. You play music, and when you stop on a number, they draw a number and whoever is on that winning number gets a cake, pie or cinnamon rolls,” Wilson said. “We had a variety of things here and we also had gift certificates so if someone didn’t want to carry something around all afternoon, they could just get a certificate. It was fun. The cake walk went well.”
Following these events, the town had a parade that included many members of the community. The retiring girls basketball coaches, the 4-H club, the fire department, the honor flight, BFWs color guard and the firefighters color guard were all present in the float. Olpe’s state champion football and girls and boys basketball teams joined its state champion two-mile runner and javelin thrower on the championships float.
“The turnout has been pretty good considering that we got rain this morning until around 10 or 11 a.m., so it has not been bad,” Wilson said. “I think that everyone that has been here has had fun.”
After the parade, Wilson mentioned some events that would be taking place Saturday night and Sunday.
“We have the street dance, we have kids’ games downtown too,” Wilson said. “Then tomorrow we have an archery contest at 8 p.m. at the lake, and then we have a poker run that will be leaving from here about noon.”
