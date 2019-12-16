The snow that blanketed Emporia and the surrounding area was a welcome sight to some, and not so much for others.
About 4 inches of snow accumulated in Emporia, causing some slippery road conditions and resulting in several school closings on Monday. The snowfall was forecasted to resume early today and last until the early afternoon.
Some revelers made the most of it. The hill between Prairie Street and 24th Avenue at the bottom was kept busy Sunday with sledding.
