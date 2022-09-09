Sharon Faye Ewing, 65, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at her home west of Emporia, surrounded by her loving family and closest friends.
She was born June 18, 1957 in Saronville, Nebraska the daughter of Darrell and Thea Smith Roemmich. Sharon attended a rural Saronville grade school and later graduated from Sutton High School with the Class of 1975.
She met the love of her life, Steven Ewing in the summer of 1971. They would be forever joined in marriage on June 1, 1975 at the Saronville Methodist Church.
Sharon came to Emporia from Saronville, NE as a newlywed to be a waitress at Fred’s Derby in 1975. Friends from the restaurant told her to apply at Emporia Floral which was owned by Dorothy and Otto Eubank at the time. During her time at Emporia Floral she learned how to make arrangements and also ran the candy shop on the main floor of the Kress Center. She left there in December of 1988 to have her second son, Jacob. After a few years she briefly worked for Riverside on the South side of town. In 1993 she started making arrangements out of her back porch. It quickly grew and her husband Steve, oldest son Ron and a family friend built a shed at their home to give her more space. Because of her knack for design and ability to create arrangements that were unique, her business continued to grow and so did her need for more space. She moved into 1109 Commercial Street where she became known as the Downtown Emporia Florist. She operated under the business name Designs by Sharon, dubbed by her son Ron. After a few years at 1109, she relocated to what was formerly known as “Teachers Tool Shop “ at 703 Commercial Street where she’s been “Delivering Smiles” ever since. She has proudly served her community and surrounding communities with pride, making her part of each homecoming, prom, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, wedding , birthday, anniversary and funeral. She was always willing to go the extra mile to make her customers happy. Many people looked forward to listening to her chats with Ron Thomas on the radio every Tuesday morning. Sharon has been an integral part of the most memorable moments of people’s lives for the past 45 years.
Her other memberships and community activities included, past treasurer of the KMA, past president of the ABWA, past treasurer of the RMEF and past secretary/treasurer of Prairie Ridge Pioneer & Muzzle Loading Club. She was also a member of the WBA.
Sharon will live on in the hearts and memories of her husband, Steven of their home; sons, Ronald and his wife Brooklyn and Jacob and wife Baillie both of Emporia; her mother, Thea Roemmich of Saronville, Nebraska; brothers, Leonard and his wife Gayle and Thomas and his wife Theresa both of Clay Center, Nebraska; eight grandchildren, Cheyenne, Morgan, Aiden, Divinity, Raelyn, Tenlie, Gaven and Owen; numerous extended family and a community of friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Darrell and a brother, Ronald.
The family invites you to join them for services at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the West Side Baptist Church in Emporia. Burial will follow services at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:30 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, 107 W. 6th Street, Lebo, Kansas 66856. There is a memorial established in Sharon’s name that will be designated for the benefit of local youth at a later date. Contributions may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
