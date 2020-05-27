Philip Solis

Philip Solis (Phil), age 83, passed

away peacefully May 1st, 2020 in

Springfield MO.

Philip was born on May 19th,

1937 to Aurelio and Rosa Solis in

Emporia. He was married in 1959 to his

childhood sweetheart, Roberta Rangel

(Solis), for 33 years.

Philip spent some of his childhood

in Oakland, CA. He returned to Emporia

where he graduated Emporia High School

in 1956. He then pursued a career in welding.

Phil was widely known for his unique sense of style. He was

a competitive pool player and enjoyed playing golf during his

retirement from Dolly Madison.

Philip is survived by one son, Chris Solis of Dallas, TX;

daughters, Connie Gonzales of Topeka, KS, Rose Kearns of

Emporia, KS, Christal Solis of Springfield, MO; brothers, Jessie P.

Solis, Sr. of Emporia, KS, Patirck Solis of Castro Valley, CA, Rick

Solis of Hayward, CA, Ernie Solis of Hayward, CA; sisters, Marion

Castra of Madera, CA, Nellie Villanueva, Raymond Gutierrez

of Madera, CA; step mother, Marietta Solis of Hayward, CA; six

grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Numerous relatives from

the Quintana and Solis families in California and Kansas.

Philip is preceded in death by his living wife, Roberta Rangel

Solis; grandparents, Gil and Maximiliana Solis; his father,

Aurellio Solis and mother, Francis Quintana Gutierrez; brothers,

Raymond, John, Max, and Richard Solis and sisters, Delores

Acosta and Annie Gutierrez.

Memorial service at 9:00 a.m. at St Catherine’s church June

27th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St.

Catherine’s church.

