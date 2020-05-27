Philip Solis (Phil), age 83, passed
away peacefully May 1st, 2020 in
Springfield MO.
Philip was born on May 19th,
1937 to Aurelio and Rosa Solis in
Emporia. He was married in 1959 to his
childhood sweetheart, Roberta Rangel
(Solis), for 33 years.
Philip spent some of his childhood
in Oakland, CA. He returned to Emporia
where he graduated Emporia High School
in 1956. He then pursued a career in welding.
Phil was widely known for his unique sense of style. He was
a competitive pool player and enjoyed playing golf during his
retirement from Dolly Madison.
Philip is survived by one son, Chris Solis of Dallas, TX;
daughters, Connie Gonzales of Topeka, KS, Rose Kearns of
Emporia, KS, Christal Solis of Springfield, MO; brothers, Jessie P.
Solis, Sr. of Emporia, KS, Patirck Solis of Castro Valley, CA, Rick
Solis of Hayward, CA, Ernie Solis of Hayward, CA; sisters, Marion
Castra of Madera, CA, Nellie Villanueva, Raymond Gutierrez
of Madera, CA; step mother, Marietta Solis of Hayward, CA; six
grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Numerous relatives from
the Quintana and Solis families in California and Kansas.
Philip is preceded in death by his living wife, Roberta Rangel
Solis; grandparents, Gil and Maximiliana Solis; his father,
Aurellio Solis and mother, Francis Quintana Gutierrez; brothers,
Raymond, John, Max, and Richard Solis and sisters, Delores
Acosta and Annie Gutierrez.
Memorial service at 9:00 a.m. at St Catherine’s church June
27th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St.
Catherine’s church.
Philip Solis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.