Emporia State will send five student-athletes to the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Travis Morrison, Juwan Johnson, Alyssa Conway, Clara Eilert and Jazmin Williams will be headed to Allendale, Mich. for the championships May 27-29.
Morrison is ranked seventh in the nation in the men's shot put. A sophomore from Shawnee, Kan., he is making his first trip to the NCAA Championships. He is ranked third in Emporia State history in the men's shot put outdoors after going 60-3.75 (18.38m) at the Loper Twilight.
Johnson is ranked 10th in the nation in the men's 100m. A sophomore outdoors from Tulsa, Okla., he is also making first trip to the NCAA championships. He ranks third on the Hornets all-time list in the 100m after running a 10.40 in the prelims at the MIAA Championships.
Conway is ranked 10th in the nation in the women's hammer. The school record holder in the hammer is making her first trip to the NCAA Championships. The sophomore from Topeka, Kan., threw 189-1 (57.63m) at the Drake Relays to break a 23-year-old school record in the hammer.
Eilert is ranked 10th in the nation in the women's high jump. The senior from Jewell, Kan. cleared 5-8.50 (1.74m) at the MIAA Championships to earn her first trip to the NCAA Championships. She is ranked second on the Emporia State all-time list in the high jump.
Williams is ranked 13th in the nation in the women's long jump. A graduate student from Shawnee, Kan., she went 19-9.75 (6.04m) at the MIAA Championships to earn her third trip to the NCAA Championships. She was ninth in the long jump in 2017 and 11th in 2019. She is the Emporia State school record holder with a jump of 20-2 (6.17m) at the 2017 NCAA Championships.
The Championships begin on Thursday, May 27 at the Grand Valley State Track & Field Stadium in Allendale, Mich.
ESU Event Schedule
(All times Eastern)
Thursday, May 27
3:30 p.m. - Men's 100m Prelims Juwan Johnson
5:10 p.m. - Women's Hammer Alyssa Conway
5:25 p.m. - Women's Long Jump Jazmin Williams
Saturday, May 29
2:00 p.m. - Men's Shot Put Travis Morrison
2:20 p.m. - Men's 100m Finals Juwan Johnson (if qualified)
5:15 p.m. - Women's High Jump Clara Eilert
