Walter G. “Pete” Clark, 90, of Topeka, KS died March 1, 2021 at the House at Midland Care.
He was born June 19, 1930 in Topeka the son of George and Vera (Morgan) Clark.
Walter served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He received his BA in accounting from Washburn University. Walter worked for KDOT, Pittsburg State University, and spent the bulk of his career as CFO at Emporia State University. He was a member of Countryside United Methodist Church where he was an active volunteer on the financial committee. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club both in Emporia and Topeka. Besides his family, golf was his passion. In his younger years he was an avid bowler and was simply an all-around sports enthusiast.
Walter married Gloria Patton, she preceded him in death in 1998. Survivors include a son, Steve Clark and his wife, Tami, of Lawrence; his companion and best friend, Nancy Severin of the home; a grandson, Brendon Clark of Denver, Colorado; two granddaughters, Maddie Hoffa and Claire Severin; a niece, Christy Crawford and a nephew, Paul Clark. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert “Bob” Clark in 2019.
Walter was cremated. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 6th at 11:00 a.m. at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial of his urn will immediately follow in the Denison Cemetery, Denison, KS.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Walter’s memory to Countryside United Methodist Church, Topeka KS, designated for the Harvesters “BackSnack” program which furnishes the food to be distributed in the schools for hungry children in the region to take home on weekends when the school cannot feed them, sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603 or The Walter G. and Gloria M. Clark Accounting Scholarship Fund: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://hornetnation.emporia.edu/donate?fid=meSmjHmN9Lw*3d&fdesc=oZYyfOnUUWObtXaob6rVdVLo4cn4kouH9USvEZsO2ALcAjuOEdE6IbzMIA3WalxQ3eETRuBBpCA*3d__;JSU!!DVxPeNgtBfY!JLnSlJj1FEoNO3sgeHPaI_IjqeBPfwALq4-paAPDcVe-kimIkV1xMQ8QDiW7Hb0$
