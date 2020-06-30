Cottonwood Falls - Karen J. Crichton, 84, died June 27, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Cottonwood Falls. She was born December 24, 1935, in Wagner, SD, to John and Dorothy (Nolan) Finwall. Karen attended school in Ravinia, SD, until 1951, when her family moved to Nebraska. She graduated from Ravenna, NE, High School in 1953. She returned to South Dakota in 1954 and was employed by Southwestern Bell Phone Company. Karen started working in the Chase County Treasurer’s Office in 1976. She was appointed county treasurer in 1987 and served as treasurer until she retired in 2001. She was an active member of The Kansas County Treasurer’s Association. Karen was also a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Altar Society, Rainbow Garden Club, and Chase County Food Pantry Board of Directors. She was also known as the cookie and dessert lady for church functions.
Karen married Hubert D. Crichton on April 25, 1955 in Wagner, SD. They shared 62 years of marriage before he died on January 25, 2018.
Karen is survived by children, David Crichton and wife Becky of Cottonwood Falls, Barbara Davis and husband Mark of Strong City, Sandra Luder and husband Bill of Cottonwood Falls, Janet Kusinski and husband Dan of Chicago, IL, Patricia DeJong and husband David of Ogden, UT, Steven Crichton of Council Grove; 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; and sister, Ardis Otte of Grand Island, NE.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hubert “Hubie” Crichton; and brother, Darrell Finwall.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Andrew Seiler officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery, Strong City. Parish Rosary will be 6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Family will greet friends after the rosary in the hall. Memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Building Fund or Rainbow Garden Club, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
