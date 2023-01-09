Christine Denice (Wilbur) Heinsohn died Saturday, December 31, 2022. She was 71.
Chris worked in food service and restaurant management,
as well as doing computer training, support, and systems development
for a national marketing company.
A celebration of her life will be at 2 pm on Wednesday,
January 11, 2022 at First Unitarian Universalist Church in Wichita. Jost Funeral
Home in Hillsboro has the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.