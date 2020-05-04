The Emporia City Commission will consider an ordinance authorizing tax exemption for Simmons Pet Food, consider the authorization of improvements to trafficway and park systems and consider awarding a bid for the 2020 street resurfacing project during a 1:30 p.m. Wednesday action session.
The meeting will be conducted via Zoom and livestreamed on Facebook.
Other items on the agenda include airport projects, a design and engineering contract with BG Consultants for lift station improvements and possible acceptance of grant funds for airport projects and pandemic relief.
Items for public comment can be submitted to commissioners or City Manager Mark McAnarney ahead of Wednesday’s meeting. Find all contact information at www.emporia-kansas.gov/index.php/city-commission.
