Gale Warren Kelley of Emporia died on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his home. He was 98.
Gale was born on April 24, 1921 in El Dorado, Kansas the son of Rollie and Lola Belle Smith Kelley. He married Marie Fowler on June 11, 1950 in Emporia. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, Marie Kelley of Emporia; son, Larry D. Kelley of Emporia; daughter, Cheryl A. Arb and husband Dennis of Emporia; grandchildren, Erica Spillman and husband Lucas, and Jason Arb and wife Renee both of Emporia; great-grandchildren, Blaine and Liam Arb; brother, Keith Kelley of Waverly.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Hugh Kelley; sister, Violet Dalby.
Gale was a manufacturing engineer at Didde for 17 years, and 6 years at Kanza. He was a member of the First Christian Church, Burlington Masonic Lodge for 69 years, and the Order of the Eastern Star.
He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Fondly remembered is his love of woodworking, photography, and his green thumb with flowers. Gale’s contagious smile, hugs and witty sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Memorials to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo can be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
