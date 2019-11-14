The USD 251 Board of Education formally approved an out-of-state trip for the Northern Heights High School Wildcats Marching Band Wednesday evening.
Principal Peggy Fort said 38 students from NHHS and NLC Junior High will travel to Arlington, Texas, from March 5 - 11, 2020, with a performance scheduled at Six Flags Over Texas, in Arlington, on March 7. The trip also serves as an educational experience, with opportunities to see historic landmarks such as the Alamo.
The band had originally planned a trip to Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia, next year, but there was a conflict with the dates of the performance. After parents and students appealed to the school board last month, an alternative date was determined.
Fort said NHHS Band Instructor Amanda Merring works hard to take her students on trips every two years. The band students raised all of the funds needed for their 2020 trip.
“Amanda Merring, our music teacher and band instructor for both the high school and junior high, does a wonderful job,” Fort said. “She has a camp through the summer where they come in early in the morning and they work very hard for two weeks, straight through.”
Fort said the Wildcats Marching Band has developed into an impressive group, with band members also involved in sports and other activities.
“The students get up really early in the morning and meet up at 6 a.m. at the high school, so they drive anywhere from a half an hour to an hour every morning — both the junior high school students and the high school students. They all think very highly of Amanda Merring as an instructor, and they all work very, very hard.”
Fort also provided the board with a report over NHHS’s first Honor Flight. The school sent four students, along with faculty and administrators, with the USD 252 Southern Lyon County Honor Flight trip on Nov. 4 - 5.
“It was a whirlwind,” she said. “We got there early in the morning off the plane and started going to the memorials. It was really neat. When we got to Baltimore, Maryland, they just had people after people cheering. The veterans said that was one of the greatest things they’d ever had. They just had rows of people cheering.”
Fort said students raised $7,500 for the trip within two months, not including a $10,000 donation from RES Americas that was also contributed toward the district’s Honor Flight program.
She said she is looking at partnering with another school district next year in order to participate in the Honor Flight, as USD 252 will not have room to include NHHS again next year. The hope, Fort said, is to be able to send more students.
Superintendent Mike Mathes also spoke to the board about the need to replace the work truck at NHHS. The truck, which is equipped with a snow plow, is on its last legs.
“The truck that we use is in bad shape,” he said. “I don’t think that it’s going to make it through the winter, especially if we have heavy snow.”
Mathes did not include funds for a new truck in the district’s capital outlay list. He said the district would not need to replace the snow plow at this time, but was in need of a new salt spreader. He estimated the cost of a replacement truck to be between $40,000 - $60,000, not including the cost of the spreader.
“We do need a heavier pick-up to use and be able to pull things around,” President Matt Horton said. “It pulls a trailer pulling the Bobcat around.”
The board gave Mathes direction to start collecting bids.
Horton also presented a question he had received from members of the community regarding the implementation of a “rec tax.” Other districts levy a recreation tax that is distributed to its local recreation commission.
Mathes said he would like to do some research into the matter. He said a problem he could see is that the City of Americus was the only community within the USD 251 district with an active recreation commission.
“I’ll have to look at the legalities of that,” he said. “The concerns that I see right off the bat is, you’ve got three separate rec commissions — communities — and ... the only one who gets money is Americus.”
Board Member Tim Burton said a similar proposition had been made to the board of education several years ago and then-Superintendent Aron Dody had done some research into the matter. Burton recommended Mathes reach out to Dody for clarification.
The board also:
• Appointed Board Member David Goldsmith Jr. to serve as the board’s representative to the calendar committee
• Appointed President Matt Horton to serve as board delegate for the Kansas Association of School Boards Delegate Assembly during the KASB annual conference next month
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.