Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 8:32 a.m.
Abandoned vehicle, 1100 State St., 10:15 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 10:34 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 10:46 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 12:36 p.m.
Warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 11:40 a.m.
Criminal threat, 700 Valley Dr., 1:22 p.m.
Traffic stop, 700 Merchant St., 3:31 p.m.
Criminal trespassing, 900 E. 12th Ave., 8:52 p.m.
Friday
Warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 6:02 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Lost property, location redacted, 11:55 a.m.
Friday
Traffic stop, E. 12th Ave. & Highland St., 5:51 a.m.
Thefts & vandalism
Police
Thursday
Theft - late report, 700 E. 12th Ave., 12:51 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
