Emporia City Commissioners reviewed Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas-funded projects again after it was learned that Lyon County's SPARK allocations had been reduced by $500,000 late last week.
City Consultant Jim Witt said their had been some "miscommunications" between the consultant and Lyon County staff regarding the allocation amounts.
"I think we are in fairly stable condition," he said, though some adjustments would need to be made in what projects the city would take on with its portion of the funding. "One of the big concerns of the committee last week was the economic development of businesses. We allocated a substantial amount of money to that — over $1 million."
A bulk of the county's allocations has been earmarked toward education, Witt said. Health care was also being allocated a large amount of funding assistance, at around $450,000.
"The city and the county will be somewhere between $1.2 and 1.3 million between both entities," Witt said. "Our situation is, we're at $500,000."
Working with Finance Director Janet Harrouff, Witt said some projects have already been cut or pushed off for now — such as requested doors for Emporia Public Library, fiber optic lines to lift stations and a new city web site.
"We had to make those cuts to get to the $500,000 range, including our reimbursements from March through July," Witt said.
Budget updates
Harrouff also provided commissioners with a final draft of the proposed 2021 budget as well as an updated five-year plan.
The general fund includes salary for a public information officer position that the city has discussed creating in the next year. According to Harrouff, the city's mill levy will remain flat with no rate increases on city utilities for 2021.
Increases have been included in the five-year budget, however, to meet a 20% reserve level required by the city. Commissioner Susan Brinkman asked if that was a necessary move, wondering if there would be other ways to bring up revenue for the reserve.
Harrouff said, since the budget is a living document, changes can always be made — such as debt payment adjustments.
"It's a balancing act of what people can afford," she said.
The budget also includes a 25% reduction to convention and tourism allocations — except for the Glass Blown Open, Dirty Kanza and the PDGA Professional Disc Golf World whose allocations remained the same.
Last year, the DK and GBO were each allocated $25,000. Due to COVID-19 those allocations were not made this year. PDGA Professional Disc Golf World will receive $20,000 according to the proposed budget.
The special alcohol fund has also been reduced by 25%, and bon and interest rates have been locked in at the same 10 mill rate for 2020.
The special parks fund has set the Municipal Band appropriation to the 2019 rate.
Housing study
RDG Planning and Design Urban Planner Charlie Cowell also presented the final draft of a housing study done for Lyon County on behalf of Ignite Emporia and the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce.
Cowell said the study uncovered some issues that the commission was likely aware of, such as land scarcity and building costs, wages versus home costs, uncertainty, and age of the housing and overall population.
The study received survey responses from 828 residents of the county who identified a number of concerns, including the need to improve overall housing stock to support continued economic development, encourage the development of housing in the $150,000 - $300,000 price range, promote redevelopment and renovations in Emporia's older neighborhoods, promote infill development in older neighborhoods, encourage development of housing designed to meet the needs of older adults, improve neighborhood cohesion through design standards and address absentee ownership and deteriorating housing conditions in some neighborhoods.
