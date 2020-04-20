Ambrose Lopez passed away at his home in Emporia on Friday morning, April 17, 2020 at the age of 94.
Ambrose, the son of Sylvester and Damacia (Rubalcaba) Lopez, was born in Emporia, Kansas on December 8, 1925. On September 28, 1946 he married Virginia Tabares at Saint Catherine Catholic Church, Emporia. They happily celebrated 73 years together.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Michael Lopez, Emporia, KS, William (Melissa) Lopez, II, Sarasota, Fl; daughters, Mary Jane (Alfred) Moreno, Wichita, KS, Barbara Tobar, Omaha, NE, Nancy (Scott) Smith, Emporia, KS; brothers, Reyes Lopez, Gladstone, MO, John Lopez, Emporia, KS; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, William “Billy” Lopez; daughter-in-law, Mary Louise Lopez; brothers, Urban Lopez and Issie Lopez; sisters, Antonia Gonzalez and Frances Torres.
Ambrose was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emporia.
Mr. Lopez was a Section Foreman for the Santa Fe Railroad, working for Santa Fe for 45 years before he retired. He served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II, and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion, as well as the Mexican G I Forum. He was also a member of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way.
Cremation will take place. Because of the present virus health concerns, the graveside services at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery will be private. When allowed, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
The family requests no flowers. Memorials have been established for the Emporia All Veterans Memorial or Hand In Hand Hospice. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801, which is assisting with arrangements.
Condolences for the family may be sent online through the funeral home website;
