The Madison City Council has proposed a 2020 budget with an almost two-mill drop.
This is the third year in a row that the mill levy has been lowered in Madison. Mayor Paul Dean remarked their intent all along was to get the mill levy below 100 and keep it there after the city’s large sewer bonds were paid off.
City Treasurer Mike Bartlow presented the budget with a couple of different options from which the council could choose. He noted that Madison’s valuation had increased, allowing the drop in the mill levy if the council chose. Discussion included raising the mill levy to the maximum allowed, leaving the mill levy level — which would generate more tax revenue due to increased valuation — or dropping the mill levy — which would generate approximately the same amount of operating revenue for the city.
It was noted that even if they left the mill levy level, it would only bring in approximately $4,500 dollars in additional tax revenue. Comments were made that dropping the levy to keep the budget approximately the same would be a good faith gesture toward the intentions of reducing taxes after the city’s debt was paid off.
Two years ago the council reduced the levy by 10 mills to 102.664. Last year it was able to get it under 100 with a drop to 99.301. The proposed mill levy for 2020 is 97.614. The full proposed budget is published in the July 18 edition of The Madison News on page 7. The budget hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 5 in the city office.
The council discussed the deteriorated condition of the “wayfinder” signs, directing travelers to city features, and the state championship signs across the highway from the high school. Dean said he has had feedback from several in the community that if the signs continue to look that bad, they might as well take them down. The consensus of the council was to get bids and see what they could come up with to replace them. Comments were made that the replacement championship signs needed to be bigger and more visible.
Dean said he would like to see a renewed effort in restoring the old theater marquee that was salvaged when the movie theater was demolished. The sign was saved but is in significant disrepair and deterioration. Paul Mohesky has the sign and is willing to see what is needed to restore it and replace the lights with LEDs. Dean said he’d like to see it mounted on the city building.
Dean reported he had spoken with the Verdigris Foundation about moving the ballfield fence closer to the Sauder Building, and they had no issues with it. Plans are also to level out low spots that hold water in the west field and the parking lot. Council member Samantha Watts mentioned parking needs to be addressed at both the downtown fields and the field on the hill. Dean suggested painting parking lines to help with congestion.
A discussion was held regarding the deteriorating condition of the large tube slide at the city’s swimming pool. It is only open part time and has some major issues. Research has revealed that a replacement slide could cost as much as $40,000. City Clerk Victoria Stewart will look into other options.
Dean said he would like to begin working on specs to solicit bids to develop the Buffalo Heights land south of the old Manor, beginning with installing sewer lines. He recommended creating a loop that would avoid placing the lines under the future streets in that area.
Concerns were expressed about the amount of sand and chip grindings that have accumulated in several places in the city due to recent excessive rains. The city would like to look into bringing in a street sweeper to clean the piles up.
The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the city building.
