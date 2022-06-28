All of us who grew up in America have been told that anyone can be president, and the election of Donald Trump proved that.
Unlike previous Presidents, Trump decried political experience or public service on his way to the White House. Rather, he used the same process he had throughout his business career: Find a scapegoat for any issue, ignore the rules, refuse to be held accountable (even by courts), and abuse anyone who isn’t a sycophant. And above all else, LIE as frequently and freely as necessary to win.
This technique worked in 2016, but not in 2020. Yet, Donald Trump, while wielding the power of the U.S. Presidency, chose to ignore the rules, refused to be held accountable (even to the electorate), and abused a litany of public servants from across the nation. All the while, he LIED about the election so much, it is now known as “The Big Lie.”
Based on The Big Lie, Trump’s followers made specious court filings, placed unrelenting political pressure on state and local politicians, and directed attacks on election workers. When
all of those tactics failed, he attempted a coup by directing enraged supporters to attack Congress as it tried to certify the 2020 election, a necessary step for the peaceful transfer of power.
That effort ultimately failed, thanks in part to the refusal of Vice President Mike Pence to participate in the coup. Though many Republican Congressional leaders initially condemned Trump, the two Republicans most willing to recognize the damage the attack caused, and the continued threat posed by the former president, are Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).
The Select Committee on Investigating the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol is now showing the American people just how much planning went into the attempt to overthrow our democracy. No longer can we allow the myth that the attack on the Capitol was just an emotional crowd out of control. Rather, as we now know, the attack was planned and coordinated with various outside lawyers, a traitorous member of the Department of Justice (Jeff Clark) and members of the White House with the goal to hand the presidency back to Donald Trump despite his loss of both the Electoral College and popular votes.
Had the former President and his allies succeeded, they would have disenfranchised the entire electorate. All voters who participated in the 2020 election would have had their votes thrown out, not just those who voted for President Biden. And, as the Committee continues to demonstrate through evidence and testimony, the members of only one party are responsible for the continued propagation of outright lies about the 2020 election, and members of only one party are responsible for the attempt to overthrow our government.
Thanks to the hard work of the Committee, we have learned of the willingness of patriotic Americans, most of whom are avowed conservative Republicans, to testify to the events leading up to, and during, the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Because of the testimony of these patriots, Americans are able to see the effort that Trump and his followers put into developing different legal arguments, assembling teams of lawyers to address courts, and working with State GOP groups to supply “alternate” slates of electors to Congress.
The hearings have enabled us to observe a new breed of political hero, the Republican who values his or her oath of office. (Clearly, this does not include the former President.) During the hearings, Cheney and Kinzinger have participated fully in the methodical revelation of evidence about each of the phases of the coup: The Capitol Attack, Trump’s prior knowledge of no election fraud, pressure on VP Mike Pence, and Trump’s attempt to use the Justice Department to support overthrowing of the election results.
So, we must recognize the heroic actions of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for standing for our democracy while so many of their Republican colleagues criticize the January 6 Committee or remain silent, apparently in hopes of preserving their power. Cheney, who was stripped of her committee assignments by vengeful Trump sycophant House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), is at risk of being primaried out of office. Kinzinger has chosen not to run for re-election.
We must also recognize the many dedicated Republicans who have stood by their oaths, first by standing up to (then) President Trump, and subsequently by testifying before the Committee. Included on this list are former Attorney General William Barr, Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, former Assistant Attorney General Richard Donoghue, former Director of the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel Steve Engel, and the many staffers and attorneys who testified.
We are grateful for their dedication to our democracy. We truly hope their commitment to our Constitution does not go unrecognized. Donald Trump continues to spread The Big Lie, and some Republican candidates across the country are running on it as well. As voters, we must recognize the threat to our democracy these extreme candidates represent.
We must put party and hatred aside when we go to the polls in November. We have a chance to participate in steering our democracy back on course, thanks to the efforts of the American heroes who put democracy before personal power.
Jim Calvert is a retired high school English teacher and Bob Grover is Professor Emeritus, Emporia State University.
