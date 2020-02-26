Three members of the Emporia High girls wrestling team extended their trail-blazing efforts one extra week, taking part in the first officially sanctioned KSHSAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament on Thursday in Salina.
“It’s an incredible opportunity,” junior Trinity Ervin said. “I’m so thankful that I made it.”
Ervin enters as the highest seed, finishing second at the western regional. That will give her a bye in the opening round, allowing her the luxury of needing just one victory in the opening round to officially place.
That, in itself, is her primary goal as the sole Spartan with wrestling experience prior to this season.
“It’s super-important (to be there),” she said. “I’ve been wrestling since seventh grade and I’ve been wrestling with all the boys. To finally have a girls league, it’s freakin’ amazing.”
Her accompanying teammates haven’t competed nearly as long, but are soaking up the moment nonetheless.
“First of all, she’s one of the reasons I joined wrestling,” sophomore Megan Olson said of Ervin. “It’s crazy that I get to practice with her every single day and I truly would not be going to state without her. The fact that we’re all doing this together is amazing. I’ve grown so close to both of them. It’s just a great group of girls and I love them all and I’m so incredibly happy that I get to be with them for state.”
Gloria Peroza (18-8) is the team’s sole senior, so reaching state in her only opportunity adds an even sweeter flavor to the experience.
“That does add an extra layer of frosting to the cake,” she said. “It is so special. These are two of my best friends, too, it’s just going to be so much fun.”
That fun will begin with Baldwin City’s Emma Grossoehme (22-6) in the opening round. That winner will be first in line to face Livia Swift from Pratt, who has a 30-3 mark on the season.
“I know it’s going to be super-hard, but I’m smarter than I was two weeks ago,” Peroza said. “I think (opponents are) going to be surprised.”
Olson (12-11), who wrestles up at the 235 class, will start her day against Atchison’s Dru Longbrake (12-8). The first-round winner will then face Salina’s Rebekah Franklin (10-1) in front of her home crowd.
“My goal is to just go out there and give it all I’ve got and really trust the process and just work and work and work and hopefully we’ll come out on top,” she said.
“I’m very excited for them,” EHS assistant wrestling coach Shawn Russell said. “I can’t wait for them to go out and compete. I know they’ll give 100 percent because they do every time.”
Russell has watched the girls team excel and grow more than about anyone else through the trajectory of the season. He, like the girls themselves, is simply ready to watch it culminate on Thursday.
“These three ladies were able to push through and string together some great victories to get to state,” he said. “And their bond is even greater now than it was before.”
The state wrestling tournament is set to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina. It will continue throughout the day until finished.
Whatever the final outcome, it will be a memorable day for those seeking to make history for their school and the sport itself.
“It’s a big deal because it is the first time that any girl from Emporia High School can ever qualify for state,” Olson said. “It’s a huge opportunity and I’m very grateful to have it.”
