Because of our concern for the safety and health of our clients and Team ESB regarding the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, we want to reassure you that ESB Financial has taken several measures to protect you and Team ESB, and to maintain an uninterrupted level of service that you can rely upon.
• To help prevent the spread of viruses, we’ve increased the precautions beyond those that we use each year during flu season.
Team members are encouraged to wash their hands often, and while we have always made hand sanitizer stations available for clients and Team ESB, we’ve added more and placed them in prominent locations. We are continuously disinfecting surfaces of work stations, coin counter, public chairs, door knobs, etc.
• Many ESB team members in support positions have the ability to work from home or other remote locations, which will help keep operations functioning.
As another precaution, we have limited business travel for our team members. As always, any team members who are feeling ill are encouraged to stay home, and we have taken additional steps to sanitize work areas. Team members who have recently traveled out of Kansas are in quarantine and they are working from home.
• If you’d rather not visit us at our bank locations, we’ll understand. Just remember that you can bank with us in lots of other ways. You can deposit checks and transfer funds through our mobile app, conduct transactions and open accounts online at esbfinancial.com, talk with a banker by phone in Emporia at 620-342-3454, in Manhattan at 785-539-3553 or use one of our ATMs. Should you have a banking emergency outside of normal business hours, messages left in our after-hours emergency mailbox are answered daily until 9 p.m.
• If you do visit one of our banks, you may notice signs of additional protections. For instance, you may see some bankers wearing gloves when handling cash. And while we’re always happy to see you, we may choose an elbow bump over a handshake for the time being.
• ESB Financial has closed our coffee bars temporarily and have instituted social distancing between team members. ESB Financial’s Industrial Plaza bank lobby is closed, but you can call the bank and set up a time for you to visit your safe deposit box.
• ESB Financial’s Merchant Street entrances on Eighth Avenue and our west, ADA handicapped entrance will remain open during regular bank hours. Our east entrance to our Trust Center is temporally closed, but you can call 620-340-9955 for an appointment.
• As always, if we need to communicate quickly with you, we can reach you through our website, over our social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram), by email, and phone.
This is an evolving situation, but at ESB Financial, we’ve seen a lot of ups and downs in our 119-year history. Through it all, ESB Financial has remained a safe, sound place to bank. Staying in touch with clients is a big part of that, so feel free to call us anytime at 877-342-3459 if you have questions.
