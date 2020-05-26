Multiple charges were filed and one man was arrested after a high-speed chase that began in Emporia ended in a wreck near Williamsburg Sunday afternoon.
Joshua Forero, 27, of Emporia has been charged with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, flee or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer, interference, possession of marijuana, failure to yield at a stop sign, failure to obey traffic control signals, maximum speed limits and failure to meet vehicle liability insurance requirements.
According to an affidavit filed with Lyon County District Court, Emporia Police Department Patrol Officer Patrick Renfro stated that he, along with Officer Jonathan Klaurens and Officer Ronald Magana, was dispatched to Dollar Tree, 2200 Industrial Rd., at 2:18 p.m. Sunday for a report of a suspicious person.
"When we arrived, Officer Klaurens and I made contact with Joshua Forero," Renfro stated. "When we made contact, Forero was in the back seat of his vehicle. We asked Forero to step out of the vehicle to speak with us."
Forero's vehicle was a gray 1995 Ford Econoline van. He refused to exit the vehicle, Renfro said, and locked the doors and rolled up the windows.
"Officer Klaurens was still trying to talk to Forero and get him to step out of the vehicle. Officer Magana and I were going to go inside and make contact with the manager of Dollar Tree ... who was the reporting party," Renfro said.
Renfro said the officers made several attempts to get Forero to comply with requests to exit the vehicle. Forero did eventually roll down his window slightly, at which point Renfro stated Klaurens "smelled from training and experience what he believed to be burnt marijuana."
Forero denied having drugs in the vehicle, but the officers observed Forero using paper to wrap glass bottles while inside the van.
"Forero told officers he had to go through his stuff and when asked what he was doing and why he was here, Forero said, 'Nothing. I don't know,'" Renfro said.
Additional officers arrived to assist, at which point, Renfro said they were advised by the supervisor on duty to break the window to get Forero out of the vehicle if he did not comply. When officers broke the window, Forero started the vehicle and ran over the curb in front of the parking stall and started to drive away. Magana was standing in front of the vehicle and was almost hit, Renfro said.
Another officer's hand was struck and cut by glass from the window as the vehicle pulled away.
Officers began pursuit, following the vehicle from Industrial Road to 24th Avenue, with Forero driving approximately 60 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone. Forero then turned southbound onto Prairie Street and then westbound onto 18th Avenue, driving around 43 mph in a 30 mph zone.
He then headed northbound on Industrial Road and then north on Interstate 35. Officers Klaurens and JW Fournier maintained pursuit, reporting speeds of up to 100 mph multiple times.
Renfro said he and Magana returned to Dollar Tree to speak to the manager. She said Forero had been acting "very strange" and following her around the store.
"[She] told us Forero stood at the end of one of the [aisles] and stared at her," Renfro said. The manager observed Forero waiting in his vehicle for more than an hour, at which point she called the police.
Meanwhile, the chase ended in a wreck near Williamsburg at mile mark 173 on I-35.
Forero was then taken into custody with the assistance of Kansas Highway Patrol and Coffey County Sheriff's Office Deputies. Renfro stated he met Coffey County Sheriff's Deputy Szambecki in Lebo to pick up Forero, at which point custody was transferred.
Forero's van had shown up in several posts on social media in recent days stating the driver had been "stalking" young women in the area. Emporia Police Sergeant Lisa Sage told The Emporia Gazette that local police had investigated those claims several times.
"I know we've had multiple calls throughout last week regarding this van and subject as being suspicious, however, every time we've responded, we found no crimes to have been committed," she said.
Forero remains in custody at the Lyon County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.