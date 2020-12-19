Dustin Michael Crook of Manhattan died on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at his home. He was 37.
Dustin was born on June 6, 1983 in Wichita, Kansas the son of Janet King.
Surviving family members include: parents, Janet and Gary Burenheide of Emporia, and David Jaggard of Port Isabel, Texas; sisters, Mary (Jason) Sonnakolb and Lacey (Alex) Villegas both of Emporia; grandparents, James and Kjestine Crook of St. Marys, Kansas. He was the proud uncle of nieces and nephews, Kaylee and Leo Sonnakolb, and Liam and Lilly Villegas. He is also survived by his aunts, uncle, cousins and his extended family at Big Lakes.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Mary Rathke, and Leo King.
Dustin graduated from Picayune Memorial High School in Picayune, Mississippi. He worked at Big Lakes in Manhattan. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Picayune, Mississippi and the Special Olympics. Dustin faced innumerable medical challenges throughout his life but faced each one with tremendous strength. He made a lasting impression on everyone he met. He had a witty sense of humor and a radiant smile. When Dustin gave you a hug, you felt it clear to your soul. He will be greatly missed by everyone who loved him.
A private graveside service will take place at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Olpe, Kansas. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Special Olympics can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
