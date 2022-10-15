Minor injuries were reported following a kitchen fire in Emporia Friday evening.
According to Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, a structure fire was reported at 7:18 p.m. Friday at 1302 Stanton St., apartment 15. Upon arrival, fire personnel noted light smoke visible from the apartment and the occupant had already exited the building.
Fuller said the fire was contained to the kitchen, but smoke damage was visible in the entire apartment. The apartment was ventilated and fire personnel determined the cause to be an accidental cooking fire.
The occupant of the apartment was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment via private vehicle.
