“The Luminous Dead” by Caitlin Starling. 2019, $15.97.
When Gyre Price lied her way into this expedition, she thought she’d be mapping mineral deposits, and that her biggest problems would be cave collapses and gear malfunctions. She also thought that the fat paycheck — enough to get her off-planet and on the trail of her mother — meant she’d get a skilled surface team, monitoring her suit and environment, keeping her safe. Keeping her sane. Instead, she got Em.
Em sees nothing wrong with controlling Gyre’s body with drugs or withholding critical information to “ensure the smooth operation” of her expedition. Em knows all about Gyre’s falsified credentials, and has no qualms using them as a leash — and a lash. And Em has secrets, too . . .
As Gyre descends, little inconsistencies — missing supplies, unexpected changes in the route, and, worst of all, shifts in Em’s motivations — drive her out of her depths. Lost and disoriented, Gyre finds her sense of control giving way to paranoia and anger. On her own in this mysterious, deadly place, surrounded by darkness and the unknown, Gyre must overcome more than just the dangerous terrain and the Tunneler which calls underground its home if she wants to make it out alive — she must confront the ghosts in her own head. But how come she can’t shake the feeling she’s being followed?
With an interesting — and somewhat terrifying — premise, “The Luminous Dead” was attention-grabbing from the very start. If you are claustrophobic or afraid of the dark, proceed with extreme caution. I don’t consider myself to be either, but this book had me sweating at some points.
I was worried that with only two characters for the majority of the book it would get tedious, but happily (for me, at least) the tension of the story kept it interesting. It was definitely tense. The underground landscape may have been unchanging for the most part, but Starling did a great job of gradually adding more elements until I was looking over my shoulder while reading.
“The Luminous Dead” is a sci-fi horror book, but it’s also, surprisingly, a book about human connection and competing goals. The give and take between Gyre and Em is fascinating and sometimes frustrating. They can only rely on each other to get what they want, but can they trust each other?
I highly recommend “The Luminous Dead” for anyone who wants a fresh story that will make them think twice before heading into anywhere dark.
