The Emporia Lions Club once again purchased books for the Emporia Head Start program.
Each of the 73 children at the preschool received two books.
Head Start area manager Shelli McElfresh selected the titles for Lions. Each book was noted that it was donated by the Emporia Lions Club. Lions president Tammy Edmiston and board member Gary Post delivered the books to Head Start last week.
“The only thing better than a book is two books of your very own,” Post said in an email. “We serve.”
