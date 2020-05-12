Four years ago, Emporia's Commercial Street was chosen as the best Main Street in the United States by USA Today.
Now, Emporia Main Street needs the community's help to win America’s Main Street Contest — and a chance for $25,000.
Presented by Stihl, the contest is “an opportunity for different main street groups or communities to talk about what they do and energize their bases to claim that they have the best main street,” Emporia Main Street Executive Director Casey Woods said.
Emporia Main Street is currently positioned in the top 25, earning a spot in the quarterfinals and is hoping to swing into a top 10 position by May 24.
“That’s where the competition really picks up,” Woods said.
As an organization, Emporia Main Street has worked hard over the years to support and cultivate the downtown community. They have loaned more than $1.6 million to qualifying businesses for start-ups and expansions with its zero and low interest loan program.
Main Street also has facilitated a number of popular activities such as the Dirty Kanza Finish Line Party, Great American Market, Welcome Back Block Party, Midnight Madness, the Glass Blown Open Players Party, Cinco de Mayo and many new activities that represent millions of dollars back into the community.
They also offer educational opportunities such as the Start Your Own Business Class.
Woods said the money would go toward economic development efforts and recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Main Street participated in the contest a number of years ago, but this year, becoming a nominee this year excited the possibility for pandemic relief funds.
Finalists receive a trophy, a cash prize of $25,000 and a series of expert resources — such as Flip This Town representatives who provide expert assessments in downtown revitalization efforts — that would normally be out of Main Street’s price range.
“There’s a lot of support to provide the necessary resources for this region to do the things that we need to do to grow and to recover from obviously what has been a really difficult situation,” Woods said.
What makes Main Street and downtown Emporia unique is the interpersonal connections between the Main Street staff and community members. In larger communities, the contest may not be as personal. Emporia calls on its community members from across the scope “to take ownership of their community” as volunteers, entrepreneurs and other business caretakers, Woods said.
“One of the things that I really love about Emporia is we come together as a community to get things done and share resources for the greater good to create the type of community that we all want,” he said. “That’s a little more rare than I think people give credit to.”
This is another opportunity for individuals to step up and make a difference. Other cities with much larger populations are among the competition, and though quality often beats quantity in other situations, this is one situation where quantity counts. Non-residents are able to vote for Emporia Main Street, too. Other Kansas cities, such as Lawrence, were not nominated, so support for Emporia from anywhere and from anyone is encouraged.
“We need to make sure that our locals and the people that have taken advantage of the events and activities or remember Emporia State University or Flint Hills Technical College or call Emporia their home town are out voting every day, so that we have a chance in this contest,” Woods said, adding that we are a community full of people who talk every day and can remind one another to vote.
And, voters can vote up to 25 times per day.
Visit www.mainstreetcontest.com/profile/51 to vote for Emporia Main Street.
