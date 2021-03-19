Richard L. Mann, 84, died March 16, 2021, at Stormont Vail, Topeka. He was born August 27, 1936, in Florence, to Frederick and Gladys (Russel) Mann. Richard and Dolores moved to Cedar Point where they made a lifetime of farming and raising their family. Richard and Dolores spent many hours traveling and watching their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren play sports. Richard greatly enjoyed going to the Chase County Senior Center and the friendships he had there. He also loved playing cards with family and friends. He was a member of Elmdale United Methodist Church.
On May 19, 1957, he married Dolores N. Maxwell in Admire. They shared 60 years of marriage before her death on November 13, 2017.
Richard is survived by: children, Sonia Koslosky and husband John of Bel Aire, Tony Mann of Cottonwood Falls, Tammy Jirak and husband Jeff of Marion; 5 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Earl and Clifford.
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Elmdale United Methodist Church, with Reverend Tim Woods officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Point Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Kansas National Honor Guard. Friends may call from 1-8 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, with family to receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Chase County Senior Center or Elmdale United Methodist Church, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
