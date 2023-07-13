From Adam and Eve, to Abraham and Sarah, to Mary and Joseph, to any others we have written about in other Holy texts, some embrace these generations as people of God. As we look at the lineage of the US from 1901 till now and describe ourselves as generations, one would almost think we’re trying to document generations as if they too were part of some Holy Writ.
From the “Greatest Generation (1901-1924) to the Silent Generation, from the Silent Generation (1925-1945) to the Baby Boomers, from Baby Boomers (1946-1964) to Generation X, from Generation X (1965-1979) to Millenials, from Millenials (1980-1994) to Generation Z, from Generation Z (1995-2012) to Generation Alpha (2013 – 2025), all generations are accounted for, thus saith the annals of US History. But, whether the generations of the US will find their way into Holy Writ will only be for the future to reveal.
It’s not that we don’t have things in common with those generations in sacred text, for we do. We have had similar trials and tribulations, similar successes and failures. With each generation we have had to struggle with what we need to hold onto and what we need to give up. Each generation has struggled to define itself, to stake its claim on its existence.
Part of the struggle is the belief that each generation in the US has to live up to or into the previous generation’s ways. But, how is a generation ever able to live up to or into the “Greatest Generation?” If that’s the “greatest,” the rest is all downhill. Living up to or into the “greatest” is a burden each successive generation can never aspire to, for they cannot reach the pinnacle achieved by the “greatest.”
Part of the struggle is believing that each generation has to keep alive previous generations: their culture, their politics, their economy, their religion, their status, their accomplishments. Each generation is supposed to celebrate the previous generation with honor, yet knowing not all of our past is worthy of honor. How is it that each generation never receives accolades for their own accomplishments until they are dead? Have we ever heard of the Silent Generation? Have we already forgotten Generation X? Did we know Generation Alpha exists and will end in 2025, as some suggest? Why is it that each generation is not celebrated for who and what they are while among us?
Ever since we started naming the generations, the struggle to live up to or into a previous generation has created divisions between generations. There are even seeds of resentment in each successive generation manifesting itself in a myriad of questions and statements, actions and non-actions. “Why do we have to do it that way?” “We’ve always done it that way.” “Father knows best.” “Man was meant to rule the home.” “How I long for the good ol’ days.” “Social Media is holding our kids captive.” “Technology is destroying our society.” “Why vote?” “Why is it women want more freedom?” “What is this LGBTQIA all about?” “Why do we have to think about global warming, solar power, wind energy, electric cars?”
Our struggles may never end. But, instead of comparing ourselves to previous generations, instead of trying to live up to or into a previous generation, maybe we can accept each other as good enough, as contributing agents in our ever progessing society, as generations of worth.
