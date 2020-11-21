While ESB Financial continues to emphasis our commitment to clients and team members, we have decided to offer curbside and appointment banking. The goal is to provide an atmosphere where our clients can continue to have all of their banking needs met in our ever changing society. Our bank lobbies will continue to be open at this time. Curbside banking is one more option for people who don’t feel comfortable coming into the bank. Appointment banking helps you get our full attention without waiting.
Basically curbside banking is a 3 step process.
Step One — call ESB Financial – 620-342-3454 — connect with a personal banker, if you need to open an account, need a new debit card, make changes to an existing account. Connect with a lender if you need a loan, basically anything you would walk into the bank for. Cash transactions will still be completed in the drive thru. Your personal banker or lender will gather the information needed to complete your personal banking needs, provide you their name and phone number and schedule a time for you to arrive at the bank.
Step two — you simply drive to the bank at your designated time!
Step three — call the phone number you were given when you arrive at the bank, your personal banker or lender will come to your car and assist you in completing your transaction. It is simply that easy.
It is important to the ESB family to provide a safe and secure environment to our clients.
ESB Financial is committed to helping our clients achieve their dreams.
