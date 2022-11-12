Reviewed by Terri Summey
“Mika in Real Life,” Emiko Jean. New York: William Morrow. 2022. 9780063215689. $27.99
Mika Suzuki’s lie is a train wreck. At the age of 35, Mika is a “hot mess” who has not achieved any of her goals and dreams for her life. In fact, she has not even come close to living the life she imagined. She was just fired from another “dead-end” job. Her last relationship went up in flames. And she rents a room in the house of her best friend, Hana. As Japanese immigrant with traditional Japanese parents, she feels that she is constantly disappointing them and can never live up to their image of the proper Japanese daughter.
As her world is once again falling around her, Mika receives a phone call out of the blue from the daughter, Penny, who she gave away for adoption 16 years ago. Feeling inadequate, Mika believes that she could never live up to the idealized vision of a mother personified by Caroline, Penny’s adopted mother who passed away from cancer. Deep down Mika longs to live her idealized life with a career as an artist who travels around the world with a marriage and children. Unfortunately, a traumatic event her freshman year in college, which resulted in Penny’s birth, caused her to give up her dreams and began the downward trajectory of her life.
Believing that she is unworthy of Penny, in their conversations Mika begins to embellish on her life and one lie leads to another. Before she knows it, Mika has created for Penny a picture of an idealized life that she wished she was living, a life built on her “real” hopes and dreams. In this perfect life, Mika where she has a successful career as an art promoter, a love life full of romance, and travels the world. Not only does Mika provide a vision of the life she wished that she had, but she is also able to connect Penny with her Japanese heritage, an identity that Penny wants to learn more about. All is going well with their budding relationship, until Penny drops the bombshell that she has bought plane tickets and wants to come to Portland to meet Mika. Unfortunately, Penny does not come alone, but travels with Thomas, her adopted father. With the help of her friends, Mika works to bring to reality the version of herself that she has sold to Penny. Built on lies, it is only a matter of time before the entire thing comes crashing down like a house of cards. With this latest disaster Mika must dig deep within herself to answer the question of “who is the real Mika Suzuki?” Will Mika be able rebuild trust with Penny and her father? Can Mika become the person that her biological daughter believes her to be? Will she ever be able to have a life filled with love, a successful career, and a relationship with her biological daughter?
In “Mika in Real Life,” Emiko Jean tells the story of a person trying to find herself in a world where everyone else seems to be living a dream life. Centered around the life-altering impact that traumatic events and family relationships can have on our lives, readers will be able to connect to the emotions evoked as Mika struggles to move beyond her past with the help of her close friends. As her website states, this is a “heartwarming novel about motherhood, daughterhood, and love”. As a New York Times bestselling novelist, Emiko Jean has written mainly young adult novels with many centered around her Japanese-American heritage. Learn more about the author at her website, https://www.emikojean.com/, and listen to an interview where Emiko talks about “Mika in Real Life” at https://youtu.be/qXWA6kOLS2E.
