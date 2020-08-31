As the ever-present danger of COVID-19 looms over the upcoming fall high school sports season, the Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors approved a proposal for an “optional alternative fall season, Friday afternoon.
The decision — which for now does not impact schools still planning to compete this fall — offers fall athletic programs across the state new clarity and an option to play sports such as football, soccer and volleyball in the spring if COVID-19 halts the fall season.
“Our goal, as with many schools, is to complete the fall season safely,” said KSHSAA Assistant Executive Director Mark Lentz. “But for those can’t, we want to give those schools and their athletes an opportunity.”
While the new option theoretically gives fall programs a safety net that spring sports programs didn’t have when their seasons were abruptly canceled six months ago, it has been met locally with skepticism.
“I think it’s a mandate for an amputation, to be honest,” said Corby Milleson, Emporia High School head football coach. “For us, it’s not a fit. It just isn’t.”
Approved by a vote of 45-29, the decision is intended to allow schools to provide an “opportunity for student-athletes to participate in their fall activity” if play is suspended with an alternate schedule set to begin on March 1, 2021 concluding not with a state-level playoff in most cases, but instead a local league championship or rivalry game. The alternative season remains optional as many school’s prepare to open their football seasons on Friday, but would be triggered automatically if half or more of the programs within KSHSAA’s designated groupings (6/5A and 4/3/2/1A) suspend play.
“I think this might be one of those plans that KSHSAA is putting out there to be optimistic,” Olpe head football coach Chris Schmidt said. “But realistically, will it be able to happen? I don’t know.”
The primary concern area coaches have with the idea pushing fall sports into the spring are twofold: there’s overlap and, of course, COVID-19.
Under the alternate schedule, spring sports such as baseball, track and field and softball would begin on March 29, just over two weeks after traditional fall sports would be scheduled open competition, presenting problems for athletes, coaches and administrators. Some wonder if such an undertaking is even feasible.
“That would be really tough for a small school like us,” Schmidt said. “I saw the voting. I’m going to guess a lot of the 29 votes against were from small school participants.”
At area schools where many athletes participate in multiple sports over the traditional three-season calendar, the suspension of fall sports and the ensuing overlap brought by the alternate season would likely see athletes splitting time between sports or forced to choose one over another. Coaches, one of whom described preparing for the upcoming fall season during a pandemic as “running around like a chicken with its head cut off”, are meanwhile unsure of how they could safely and effectively oversee so many programs participating all at once, particularly within smaller, 1A athletic programs where staff and resources are already stretched thin.
COVID-19 and the massive unknown it brings forms the other clear and obvious concern about moving the fall season to March.
While the upcoming season could be shut down any day now, something coaches widely acknowledge, many programs have already been up and running for several weeks, largely operating safely to this point. Prevailing evidence suggesting that another spike in the disease may lie ahead in the winter has left programs wondering if such an alternate season could even happen. Even if it did, questions remain surrounding whether or not schools could operate under the same safety measures programs such as Emporia, Lebo, Madison and other area programs have adhered to so far with more even programs playing simultaneously.
For now, most area programs are maintaining their plans to move forward with play this fall. The approved fall schedule, in respect to contests such as Emporia’s football opener with Topeka-Hayden this coming Friday, has tangibly changed nothing. But in adding clarity to what could happen if the fall season is ultimately suspended, the new plan has brought a new degree of uncertainty to a season already filled with so much of it.
Nothing this fall is guaranteed, but for many, Plan A is to attempt to safely complete the fall season. Plan B, with the new option of an alternate season scheduled for March, now stands as a safety net, but not necessarily as the seamless fall back it might appear to be.
“My thought process right now is we’re going to play in the fall,” Milleson said. “But if we can’t, I don’t think the spring is something that we’re interested in, in terms of football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.