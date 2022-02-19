STRONG CITY — The caboose at the Strong City Depot and Railroad Park was vandalised, according to a post on social media Saturday.
The red steel cupola caboose, located near the former Strong City ATSF Railway depot, is pictured with blue spraypaint littered on its north end, facing the railroad tracks.
Geneva Cahoone, who took the photo and posted it to the Chase County, Kansas Happenings Facebook group, told The Gazette that she did not notice any other damage.
A message to Chase County Sheriff Rich Dorneker was not immediately returned Saturday.
We will update with more information as it is made available.
