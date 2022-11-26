The Emporia Gazette
A dark comedy is coming to the stage at Emporia State University next week.
“God of Carnage,” written by Yasmina Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton, will be presented by ESU Theatre for four performances in the Ronald Q. Frederickson Black Box Theatre in Roosevelt Hall.
According to a written release, “a playground altercation between 11-year-old boys brings two sets of Brooklyn parents together for a meeting to resolve the conflict. The veneer of diplomacy evaporates, cocktails flow and the gloves come off.”
“God of Carnage” won a 2009 Tony Award for best play. It has been called “a comedy of manners minus the manners.” “God of Carnage” is a one-act play that deals with mature themes and is not appropriate for children.
“From the moment I saw the Ronald Q. Frederickson Theatre during my job interview in 2019, I have been wanting to direct a show in that black-box space,” said Jim Harris, the production’s director, in a written release. “I am very excited to have that opportunity with ‘God of Carnage.’ Having the audience so close to the actors creates an intimate atmosphere and connection that cannot be matched in a large space. This show is perfectly suited for such a venue and the audience will feel that dynamic.
“Dark comedy is also one of my favorite genres. I love that feeling of laughing at something, only to think to myself that I really shouldn’t be laughing at all,” Harris added.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 - 3, and 2 p.m. Dec. 4.
Visit emporia.edu/tickets for reservations or additional information or call the box office at 620-341-5256 between 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on weekdays with any questions. The show runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are also available at the Frederickson Theatre box office one hour before the show.
The ensemble cast is comprised of Eddie Lee (Phoenix, Arizona), Kara Mitchell (Neodesha), Rachel Shaffer (Iola) and Lewis Trotter (Abilene).
The faculty production team includes Jim Harris (Director), Nic Wilson (Costume Design), Pete Rydberg (Producer), and Amanda Dura (Costume Shop Manager & Makeup Design).
The student production team includes Stage Manager Ashley Hill (Olathe), Technical Director/Scene Shop Manager and Lighting Designer Mason Nicks (Leavenworth), Abby Tyler (Lawrence), Scenic Designer Mike Cooprider (Hutchinson), and Props Coordinator Nicholas Thomas (Emporia).
