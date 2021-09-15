The Emporia Gazette
A Hartford residence is a total loss after a structure fire Tuesday night.
According to a written release from Lyon County Sheriff’s Sergeant Zachary Shafer, at approximately 11:15 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff’s deputies and personnel from the Hartford, Olpe and Gridley fire departments responded to 2294 Road 40 in Hartford for reports of a structure fire.
“The property, owned by Christopher Miller, is believed to be a total loss,” Shafer said. “The occupants of the house were not injured during the fire.”
The cause of the fire was determined to be a kerosene lamp that was not fully extinguished.
The investigation is ongoing by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
(1) comment
Is there information on where to send a donation?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.