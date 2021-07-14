The Emporia City Commission heard a presentation of its 2020 Annual Audit Report during its study session Wednesday morning.
External auditor Michael Keenan of Cochran, Head, Vic & Co. presented the comprehensive annual financial report and single audit, stating that the process had been very smooth overall.
The audit found no illegal acts and no difficulties or disagreements with management, and received full access to the city’s books and records. Additionally, it found that the city “complied in all material respects with finance-related laws and regulations that govern their operations.”
However, Keenan said that the audit had uncovered a “deficiency in the internal controls considered to be a material weakness” with regard to financial reporting.
“What that relates to is that we had identified certain adjustments that need to be made material to the financial statements that were not identified by the city’s controls, and under our standards, when that occurs, we need to report that to the governing body,” Keenan said.
Keenan reported that the three identified adjustments were related to construction progress, the interlocal radio agreement with Lyon County and funds advance to Emporia Enterprises to acquire certain properties.
Keenan said that the audit had supplied suggestions for best practices and potential future improvements to the city.
Finance director Janet Harrouff began a discussion with the commission about tax levies. She said that for the upcoming fiscal year, the city’s mill levy had been set at $186,000 per mill based upon the county’s valuation.
Because of a new state law, if the city wants to exceed its revenue neutral rate -- meaning, to generate more income through taxes than the previous year -- it would need to notify the Lyon County Clerk by June 20 and hold a public hearing before it can finalize its budget.
Harrouff reminded the commission that it had previously expressed a desire to exceed its revenue neutral rate and said it would need to decide during Wednesday’s meeting whether it wanted to begin the process of doing so, as there was a form that needed to be signed, notarized and turned into the county clerk by next Tuesday.
The commission decided to move forward with signing the form but confirmed that doing so would not necessarily require it to exceed its revenue neutral rate.
The commission also:
- Received a presentation from Teresa Briggs of Healthier Lyon County regarding proposed updates to the Clean Air Ordinance to prohibit the use of vaping products in indoor public spaces.
- Discussed the installation of an electric vehicle charging station from Evergy in the parking lot at 1000 Mechanic Street. The installation and maintenance of the station would come at no cost to the city as it would be Evergy’s property. The commission will vote on this next week.
- Gave direction to list vacant lots at 902 Neosho Street and 1626 LaSalle Street for sale. The properties had been purchased in 2018 and 2019 for around $7,500 apiece but had not been developed. Recently, some developers had expressed interest in building houses on those properties and it is believed that they could be sold for $10,000-$12,000 each.
- Heard a review of state-level legislative action that could affect the commission from city attorney Christina Montgomery.
- Received an explanation from Montgomery regarding Common Consumption Areas in response to a request from Visit Emporia to establish a CCA in the 600 and 700 blocks between Merchant and Commercial streets. A CCA would allow for a defined space other than a licensed establishment to be approved for the possession and consumption of alcohol.
