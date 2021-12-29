Sue Ann Alvis passed away on December 25, 2021, at Sunset Manor Nursing Home, Waverly, Kansas. Sue was born November 29, 1938, in Clinton, Missouri, to Frank and Gladys Harding. The youngest of six children, Mary Francis (Harding) Martin, Mattie Merle (Harding) Gwin, Frank Herman (Bud) Harding, Dorothy Mae (Harding) Kirby, and Irving (Popeye) Harding all of whom preceded her in death.
Sue married Grant Newsome Jr. in 1954. Sue and Grant had three children, Pamela (Ron) Metzger of Lincolnton, NC, Grant (Kelly) Newsome, III of Little Suamico, WI, and Patricia Arck of Jacksonville, FL.
Sue and Grant always lived close to their parents Frank and Gladys Harding and Grant Newsome Sr. (Sarge) and Blanche Sally Newsome (Nonnie) and the entire family moved to Burlington, KS in 1969.
Sue and Grant eventually divorced, and Sue married Ramon Lawrence. They were happily married for over 25 years until his death in 2002. Sue married Ralph Edward (Ed) Alvis in 2004.
Sue and Ed had a wonderful life filled with playing golf and bridge with friends, they drove their motor home to sunny Florida where they spent the winter at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. But the thing that brought both Sue and Ed the most happiness was spending time with their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They attended as many sporting events and dance performances as they could.
Sue had 6 grandchildren, Heather (Monte) Aylward of Emporia, KS, Clint (Melinda) Newkirk of Westminster, CO, Jennifer (Robbie) Arck of Jacksonville, FL, Sara (Chad) LaBerge of Jacksonville, FL, Kayla Newsome of Denver, CO, and Grant Newsome, IV of Minneapolis, MN. Sue was blessed with 7 great grandchildren, Tyler and Allison Arndt, Riyan Aylward, Amber and Jaiden Newkirk, and Lillian and Jacob LaBerge.
Sue had a very interesting life with many different careers. She was a bank teller at Red Bridge Bank in Kansas City, she owned a small clothing store “The Fashion Stall” in Burlington, she also worked for and with Susan Paxon at TLC in Burlington. Sue also worked as a receptionist and PDX operator for Daniels Construction at Wolf Creek.
Sue was a member of the Rock Creek Country Club where she enjoyed playing golf and cards. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Burlington and a volunteer for many years at God’s Storehouse.
Services are planned for Jan 4, 2022, at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church, Burlington, KS. Visitation will be Monday, Jan 3, 2022, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Jones Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to God’s Storehouse in Burlington and sent in care of Jones Funeral Home.
