There were plenty of nerves all around for the Emporia High bowling squad, which finally made its season debut on Thursday afternoon.
After the first game, however, E-High found its footing and made some proud strides in a hurry.
The Spartans had the top varsity individuals in the boys and girls competitions, as well as the top girls’ team score at the Flint Hills Lanes.
“The first game was really tough for basically everybody,” first-year head coach Kimberly Vanley said. “The kids were so optimistic, they were ready to go. Overall, I think it was a good day. Now we know what we really need to work on. We need to get into it, get ready for our next match, get ready for the rest of the season.”
Expectations were highest for the girls, returning two that helped the Spartans reach last year’s state tournament.
Those two leaders stayed the course in their season debut on Thursday as Kinsey Miller paced the girls with a 680, far and above reaching her primary goal of finishing atop the standings. That performance, as well as that of Maddie Munoz, who was second with a 527-series, propelled the EHS girls to a decisive team victory, as they toppled 1,968 pins.
“My only goal right now is to come out on top,” Miller said. “I’m glad Maddie finally got up there (among the leaders). I was encouraging her the entire time. She was hoping for (a 600-series) but at least she got second (as an individual).”
The biggest question for the bowling squad entering the season was the boys lineup, which returned just two young varsity competitors from last year’s group.
Tanner McGuire rolled a 641-series — good for seventh — but it was Chase Swift who made the biggest, if not most surprising impact. He rolled a 742-series, including a new career-best score of 279, in his second game of the day.
“At first, I was disappointed about not getting the 300,” he said. “But I didn’t expect to win (the competition).
“I’ve been working hard. I just wanted to place.”
And after Vanley had to coax him into believing he could do so earlier in the week, he placed ahead of the entirety of a loaded Derby roster.
“He blew my mind today, he did really, really well,” she said.
Next up for the Spartans will be a trip to West Ridge Lanes in Topeka on Jan. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.