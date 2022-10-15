Gregg Stair
Why are you running for Lyon County Commission?
With Scott Briggs retiring from the commission and the residency within District 1 requirement, I am stepping forward, willing to put in the time to serve my family and neighbors as commissioner. We all need to be ready to get involved in order for our form of government to be successful.
What skills and experiences do you bring to the table that would benefit your time as a commissioner?
I am a native of Lyon County, completing degrees at Emporia High and Emporia State before obtaining a Master’s Degree at Notre Dame. I am a trained “number-cruncher” analyst with experience in accounting offices and taxes. I served our country overseas nearly nine years with the Department of Defense, including a tour in Germany, where my language was not predominant — a situation similar to what exists for some of our residents in Lyon County.
What are the most important issues facing Lyon County right now?
The budget is one of the biggest concerns, even for the current County Commission. In this year’s budget the commissioners were able to increase the budget without increasing the mil levy. However, the trick they employed may not be repeatable every year. This makes holding the line on future budgets important – without using any creative accounting.
Discussions also need to be given to valuing our youth and retaining them in Lyon County. “Brain drain” is real in rural areas. I am an example; I left the area for around 20 years in graduate schools and tech-centered jobs. We also need to value our local businesses and farms to retain them. And an issue across the US, including Lyon County, is homelessness. Yes, there are homeless individuals in Lyon County despite efforts to alleviate this (not in encampments of thousands like on the west coast, but we cannot ignore the issue).
What are your budget priorities if you are elected?
As the current commission completed this year’s budget without increasing the mill levy; doing the same in future budgets is a priority. This needs to be done while fully funding all county services, which can include things like getting the Sheriff’s Department back up to full staffing.
What goals do you have in mind for the future of Lyon County?
Our current business mix with the larger companies and small businesses and farms is a stable model for the future. We need to add technology-based jobs to keep our brightest young people in the county. We need to be able to solve issues like poverty, homelessness, and work-force dropouts. The current poverty rate in Lyon County is 18.6% with estimates up to 25% for families with school-aged children. This must be reduced.
