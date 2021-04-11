The 2nd annual Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity Disc Golf Scramble looks to have exceeded fundraising totals this year.
The event, which drew more than 50 disc golfers to Hammond Park Saturday morning, brought in close to $5,000, if Executive Director Eric Kirby's estimations are correct.
"I don't know the exact number yet, but I think it's going to be close to $5,000 which is really good for us," Kirby said.
Funds raised during the event are crucial for EAHFH, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. With costs of construction and building materials skyrocketing, Kirby said the organization needs all the help it can get to keep its costs low in order to fulfill its mission.
"We've seen that huge increase in material costs — and that goes from takes a 2'x4' from $3 to about $9 — and the costs have to get made up somewhere," he said. "We're thankful that Mark II Lumber is a really good partner with us. They help us out all they can. Events like this , they can really make up the difference."
Kirby said fundraising efforts help to "bridge the gap" between the costs of materials from where they were two years ago to where they are today.
Events like this are also important because they show EAHFH homebuyers the amount of community support behind the organization, too.
"We had the homebuyers for 122 Mechanic St. out here with us helping today and they have seen the impact of this event firsthand because the funds from last year's event helped pay for the construction of her house," Kirby said. "They got to come out and see what this event is all about and then see the community come together to help them."
With an overall goal of helping people achieve affordable homeownership, Kirby said the biggest hurdle is always funding.
Donations can always be made online at the EAHFH web site at www.emporiaareahabitat.org. There are also some discs leftover from the disc golf scramble available for purchase.
Kirby said the discs have the EAHFH logo printed on them and the discs available are a Valiant, a Verdict and a Deputy. Each disc is $20 each and funds help families "achieve their dreams of homeownership."
"They can contact us through Facebook or they can email me; my email is ekirby@emporiaareahabitat.org," Kirby said. "That's another good way to learn more about the program."
Kirby reiterated how humbling the community's support of the organization is to both EAHFH homeowners and to those who work and volunteer with the organization.
"Our homeowner and her husband were really blown away by the support we got from the community," Kirby said. "Nex-Tech Wireless was our event sponsor, which is huge, and she knows and we know that we are lucky to have this amount of support. We're happy to be in Emporia and you can see the money that you give go right back into the community every time we do an event like this. We've got houses littered all over town."
EAHFH has office hours from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1117 Commercial St., and people with questions about the program, or those interested in volunteer opportunities can stop in to find out more.
Log In
